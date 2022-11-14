×

Politics

ANC thinking about selling noncore assets to cut debt

Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest

BL Premium
14 November 2022 - 20:18 Thando Maeko

The ANC is considering selling some of its noncore assets, including certain commercial properties at home and abroad,  to lighten its huge debt burden.

The party is cash-strapped and often fails to pay taxes and salaries. This has put it in the crosshairs of the SA Revenue Service and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). ..

