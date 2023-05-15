National

Few facts about Lady R so far, but stain is all too real

A judicial investigation will determine the facts, which could have been supplied six months ago

BL Premium
15 May 2023 - 05:00 ERIKA GIBSON

The Lady R arrived in the dead of night and under cover of darkness thanks to load-shedding in Simon’s Town naval base.

Since then, the same cover of secrecy has enveloped everything that happened on the night of December 6 2022 and thereafter...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.