Opinion / Columnists

ALEXANDER PARKER: Putin arrest warrant adds more heat to Dirco’s crucible

Over the coming 18 months our diplomatic, security and organisational mettle will be tested

BL Premium
20 March 2023 - 05:00

On Friday the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. It has determined that there is enough evidence that Moscow has kidnapped hundreds of Ukrainian children to prosecute Putin for war crimes.

This is a big moment in an strained geopolitical time. Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Moscow this week in a symbolic show of support, and Germany announced last week that its foreign minister will visit Taiwan — an expression of the West’s recognition of Taiwan’s right to govern itself...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.