On Friday the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. It has determined that there is enough evidence that Moscow has kidnapped hundreds of Ukrainian children to prosecute Putin for war crimes.
This is a big moment in an strained geopolitical time. Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Moscow this week in a symbolic show of support, and Germany announced last week that its foreign minister will visit Taiwan — an expression of the West’s recognition of Taiwan’s right to govern itself...
ALEXANDER PARKER: Putin arrest warrant adds more heat to Dirco’s crucible
Over the coming 18 months our diplomatic, security and organisational mettle will be tested
