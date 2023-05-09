National

Lamola says 18 superior courts have generators to keep going

09 May 2023 - 21:04 Tauriq Moosa

Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says 18 superior courts, which include the Supreme Court of Appeal, high courts and the Constitutional Court, have had generators installed to mitigate against load-shedding.

Lamola, who was presenting the office of the chief justice’s  budget in the National Assembly on Tuesday, said equipping magistrate’s courts with generators was also ongoing. ..

