Minister announces R2.5bn alternative energy fund for farmers

Through the fund, farmers will be able to receive grant funding of between R1.5m and R500,000 depending on the scale of their operations

09 May 2023 - 17:20 Denene Erasmus

Farmers will soon be able to apply for funding to invest in alternative energy sources to help alleviate the affect of load-shedding on irrigation and cold chain activities.

The R2.5bn “agro-energy fund” will be set up at Land Bank, said agriculture minister Thoko Didiza...

