Chief justice office’s ‘veil of secrecy’ over R225m IT contract frustrates MPs

An investigation into how three senior officials in the office of the chief justice could have been involved in the awarding of a R225m IT contract — and then formed a company that benefited from the deal — has been completed.

But the office is mum on the findings for now.

Secretary-general of the office Memme Sejosengwe told parliament’s portfolio committee on justice that the findings and recommendations of the report are interim, and that the audi alteram partem rule still has to be complied with. Those implicated or mentioned in the report have not yet had a right of reply, she said.

The internal forensic investigation was completed with the assistance of Special Investigating Unit officials who were seconded to the office because of the complexity of the case. Sejosengwe asked MPs to give her office six weeks to report back about the process.