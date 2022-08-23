Hawks raid OCJ officials’ homes over IT contract

Meanwhile, Europe is braced for a renewed disruption of energy supplies from Russia
Government’s agriculture & agro-processing master plan is a step in the right direction, but collaboration and trust are key
The auditor-general’s findings show that in one case, five quotations exceeding R1m were awarded to the same company
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Markets expected SA’s unemployment rate to rise to above 35% after dismal performances by the mining and manufacturing sectors
Conviction on charges of contempt could see him jailed for six months and barred from contesting elections
Cheetahs player will face Wallabies as Bok coach increases game time for a cross-section of players
Here's everything you need to know about this year's fair
The Hawks on Tuesday raided the homes of three former Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) officials, who are accused of irregularly benefiting from a R225m IT contract.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said officers “simultaneously descended on the premises of the three implicated individuals this morning around Pretoria and Kempton Park” after the OCJ laid criminal charges.
The Hawks did not give the names of the suspects, but Ramovha said they included the OCJ’s “former chief financial officer, former spokesperson and former case management director.
“The OCJ reported the matter to the Hawks and hence the search and seizure operation to obtain documentary and electronic evidence,” he said.
“The preferred charges would be that of fraud, corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and the contravention of the Cybercrime Act. [There have been] no arrests as yet as investigations continue.”
The raid comes after a Sunday Times investigation published in June in which the newspaper reported that former CFO Casper Coetzer, former spokesperson and chief director of court administration Nathi Mncube, and former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk were accused of setting themselves up for a large slice of the IT contract after they helped to secure the deal.
Their last day at the OCJ was May 31. The next day they started new jobs as local partners to multinational media and technology organisation Thomson Reuters, which was awarded the contract by the OCJ. The three stood to earn 30% of the deal’s value, or at least R67.5m.
The contract related to the national rollout of CaseLines, a digital court case management system.
In response to the Sunday Times, Mncube said they had done nothing wrong because their contract began on June 1 and their company, ZA Square Consulting, had not earned any income until May 31 when their employment at the OCJ ended.
At the time, Coetzer said there was nothing untoward about his company bidding for work on the contract.
“We decided to create this company after the award was made ... Our decision was definitely only made afterwards. I was against subcontracting [in the bid adjudication committee], so I could not have tried to manipulate this process,” he said.
“I do not see it as a conflict based on the timing and the facts ... There is nothing to do to prove to you what was in my mind at that time in December ... On December 10 I did not even contemplate this.”
Thomson Reuters also said there was nothing untoward about the contract, but instituted an investigation into the deal.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hawks raid OCJ officials’ homes over IT contract
Sunday Times reported in June that former senior officials set themselves up as local partners to Thomson Reuters after it was awarded a R225m IT contract
The Hawks on Tuesday raided the homes of three former Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) officials, who are accused of irregularly benefiting from a R225m IT contract.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said officers “simultaneously descended on the premises of the three implicated individuals this morning around Pretoria and Kempton Park” after the OCJ laid criminal charges.
The Hawks did not give the names of the suspects, but Ramovha said they included the OCJ’s “former chief financial officer, former spokesperson and former case management director.
“The OCJ reported the matter to the Hawks and hence the search and seizure operation to obtain documentary and electronic evidence,” he said.
“The preferred charges would be that of fraud, corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and the contravention of the Cybercrime Act. [There have been] no arrests as yet as investigations continue.”
The raid comes after a Sunday Times investigation published in June in which the newspaper reported that former CFO Casper Coetzer, former spokesperson and chief director of court administration Nathi Mncube, and former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk were accused of setting themselves up for a large slice of the IT contract after they helped to secure the deal.
Their last day at the OCJ was May 31. The next day they started new jobs as local partners to multinational media and technology organisation Thomson Reuters, which was awarded the contract by the OCJ. The three stood to earn 30% of the deal’s value, or at least R67.5m.
The contract related to the national rollout of CaseLines, a digital court case management system.
In response to the Sunday Times, Mncube said they had done nothing wrong because their contract began on June 1 and their company, ZA Square Consulting, had not earned any income until May 31 when their employment at the OCJ ended.
At the time, Coetzer said there was nothing untoward about his company bidding for work on the contract.
“We decided to create this company after the award was made ... Our decision was definitely only made afterwards. I was against subcontracting [in the bid adjudication committee], so I could not have tried to manipulate this process,” he said.
“I do not see it as a conflict based on the timing and the facts ... There is nothing to do to prove to you what was in my mind at that time in December ... On December 10 I did not even contemplate this.”
Thomson Reuters also said there was nothing untoward about the contract, but instituted an investigation into the deal.
TimesLIVE
Opposition parties pressure Bank on Phala Phala probe
No end to ANC’s accountability gap?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.