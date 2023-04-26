Capitec app glitch causes payday panic for customers

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investments
Capitec has apologised for a technical glitch not allowing some of its customers to see their balance on the bank’s app on payday.
Many frustrated Capitec customers took to social media to complain their salaries did not reflect on Tuesday, as the 25th of the month is payday for many.
I'm trying my best not to panic. Like, the whole salary is not reflecting, but debit orders went through. I give up with this bank, this is not one. 😭#Capitec pic.twitter.com/Xgz1qqjjwd— Lebo Pat Mdluli (@PatMdluli) April 25, 2023
While its app reflected zero balances, customers could still pay with their cards, and debit orders were not affected.
“Please rest [be] assured that your money is safe with us. There was a slight delay on the balance update on the app only. Our app team has solved the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience. Card payments and debit orders were not affected.”
This is not the first time Capitec has left customers in a panic on payday.
In September last year, some of the bank’s account holders complained that their cards appeared to have been used at retail stores in the early hours of the morning and others said cash back purchases were made.
Capitec said the deductions were caused by a technical glitch.
