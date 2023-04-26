National

Capitec app glitch causes payday panic for customers

Frustrated customers complained that the app did not reflect their salaries, but the bank assured them that their money was safe

26 April 2023 - 10:04 Unathi Nkanjeni
A Capitec branch. Picture: SUPPLIED
A Capitec branch. Picture: SUPPLIED

Capitec has apologised for a technical glitch not allowing some of its customers to see their balance on the bank’s app on payday.

Many frustrated Capitec customers took to social media to complain their salaries did not reflect on Tuesday, as the 25th of the month is payday for many.

While its app reflected zero balances, customers could still pay with their cards, and debit orders were not affected.

“Please rest [be] assured that your money is safe with us. There was a slight delay on the balance update on the app only. Our app team has solved the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience. Card payments and debit orders were not affected.”

This is not the first time Capitec has left customers in a panic on payday.

In September last year, some of the bank’s account holders complained that their cards appeared to have been used at retail stores in the early hours of the morning and others said cash back purchases were made.

Capitec said the deductions were caused by a technical glitch.

Capitec amends policy on executive incentives

Bank will no longer apply any discretion to vesting requirements after shareholders express dissatisfaction with the policy
Business
3 days ago

Capitec CEO takes 33% pay cut, but still rakes in R62m

Remuneration details in integrated annual report show the bank’s chief earned almost 200 times more than the average South African
Companies
5 days ago

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie downplays 80% rise in impairments

Total net credit impairment charges on gross loans and advances jumped to R6.33bn from R3.51bn
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Zuma says he has a ‘sufficient prima facie case’ ...
National
2.
What De Ruyter will tell MPs in corruption ...
National
3.
US cracks down on SA-linked money laundering and ...
National
4.
Treasury warns proposed 3.8% pay hike for public ...
National
5.
Government set to unveil huge solar rollout
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.