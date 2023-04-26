Mercedes Benz produces last new combustion engine model

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched its last new combustion engine model — the next-generation of the E-Class, which will be built in Germany and China and go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of this year.

Follow-up models of the E-Class will be built on a new platform adapted for battery-powered cars, though this generation will already be available as a hybrid.

“Building a battery in retrospectively is always a compromise,” chief technology officer Markus Schaefer said at a media round-table.

“We have an all-electric E-Class, and it’s the EQE.”

The car features the firm’s latest MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system, rear-seat entertainment and a projection of the Mercedes star in the brake lights, with entertainment options adapted for audiences in markets from Europe to South Korea and China.