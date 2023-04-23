National

‘Isis funder’ kidnapping case against SANDF lacks urgency, court rules

Abdella Abadiga was last seen paying for a parking ticket at Mall of Africa in 2022

23 April 2023 - 17:15 Tauriq Moosa

Alleged Islamic State (also known as Isis) recruiter and funder Abdella Abadiga was allegedly kidnapped in Johannesburg in 2022.

His brother, Abdurahim Abadiga, alleges that the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) kidnapped Abadiga after he saw CCTV footage and sought an urgent application to have the SANDF reveal where Abadiga was and to release him. The SANDF has denied any knowledge of this. ..

