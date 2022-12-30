Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes and expecting recessions around the globe.
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell says ‘many more people’ injured in gas tanker explosion on Christmas Eve are in hospital
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
The Bahamian Securities Commission's move followed a warning from FTX founder over cyberattacks against the exchange
Economists said they expect tightening lending standards to dampen growth trends even more in the coming months
Growth dragged down by agriculture, which contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter amid the worst drought in four decades
Brazilian soccer legend was so skilful and intuitive he could play in every generation, says Manchester City manager
As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Westwood was synonymous with 1970s punk rock
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law two crucial acts aimed at strengthening SA’s counterterrorism efforts as country awaits Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision on whether it will be greylisted.
He signed the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Act and the General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Act into law on Thursday after they were passed by the National Assembly in November before being sent to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence. ..
Ramaphosa signs crucial antiterrorism acts into law
Legislation to bring existing counterterrorism law in line with international best practice to avoid greylisting
