National

Ramaphosa signs crucial antiterrorism acts into law

Legislation to bring existing counterterrorism law in line with international best practice to avoid greylisting

BL Premium
30 December 2022 - 03:51 Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law two crucial acts aimed at strengthening SA’s counterterrorism efforts as country awaits Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision on whether it will be greylisted.  

He signed the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Act and the General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Act into law on Thursday after they were passed by the National Assembly in November before being sent to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.