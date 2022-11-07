×

National

SANCTIONS LIST

US action against Isis cell leaves SA flat-footed

Washington adds four South Africans to its terrorist sanctions list for providing support to an Islamic State cell it says is in SA

07 November 2022 - 23:25 Carien du Plessis and Linda Ensor

The efficacy of SA’s law enforcement authorities came under the spotlight on Monday with the announcement by the US treasury that it had designated members of an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) cell in the country.

The US announced that it has added four South Africans to its terrorist sanctions list for having provided “technical, financial or material support” to an Isis cell it says is operating in SA...

