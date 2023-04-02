How the mega-rich are preparing for a new post-Covid world elsewhere.
The Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) decision to place South Africa on its greylist has led to a tenfold increase in the businesses monitored by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), whose task it is to block abuse of the financial system.
Christopher Malan, executive manager of compliance & prevention at the FIC, told Business Times this week that the number of institutions under its mandate soared from 6,000 to 60,000 practically overnight. ..
FIC ambit suddenly soars tenfold
The watchdog charged with blocking abuse of the financial system has seen its responsibilities burgeon since SA was greylisted
