FIC ambit suddenly soars tenfold

The watchdog charged with blocking abuse of the financial system has seen its responsibilities burgeon since SA was greylisted

02 April 2023 - 08:51

The Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) decision to place South Africa on its greylist has led to a tenfold increase in the businesses monitored by  the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), whose task it is to block abuse of the financial system. 

Christopher Malan, executive manager of compliance & prevention at the FIC, told Business Times this week that the number of institutions under its mandate soared  from 6,000 to 60,000 practically overnight.  ..

