Judge orders seizure of millions in account linked to suspended Eskom manager
Special Tribunal judge finds ‘plea of ignorance unpalatable’ and issues costs order against respondents
05 October 2021 - 20:05
Special Tribunal judge Thina Siwendu has ordered that the R11m held in a bank account linked to a suspended Eskom manager, which she deemed to be proceeds of unlawful activities, be forfeited to the state.
This after the tribunal granted the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) an interim order in April to freeze the funds after a whistle-blower alleged that suspended Eskom coal operations senior manager Petrus Mazibuko was receiving unauthorised payments from two Eskom suppliers — Commodity Logistix Managers Africa and Thembathlo — through a bank account with FNB held by Thephunokheja Projects, a company run by Petrus Mazibuko and his brother Shadrak...
