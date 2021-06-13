Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Free State graft case poised to gather momentum Accused will be handed a final indictment and the matter will be postponed to the high court BL PREMIUM

Legal processes continue in the Bloemfontein courts this week against those accused of having colluded with the Gupta brothers to loot the coffers of the Free State provincial government.

On Tuesday the accused will be handed a final indictment with the contents of the case docket, and the matter will be postponed to the high court for the accused to plead to the charges...