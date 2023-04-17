China's first quarter GDP data on Tuesday expected to support oil prices
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
One-off hike includes 7.5% inflation adjustment and compensation for lack of rises in its troubled years
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Government is failing to put policies in place to reindustrialise the economy, says Stavros Nicolaou
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb
Conflict likely to be protracted, says analyst, which risks waves of refugees
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
The luxurious EV silently whisks to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
Cane farmers say sugar producer Tongaat Hulett’s nonpayment of more than R1bn in statutory levies leaves many small-scale farmers facing financial distress.
The Sugar Act and Sugar Industry Agreement require that 20,000 sugar-cane farmers and the six milling companies pay levies. Some of the levies go to the SA Sugar Cane Association (SASA), which regulates the industry, and some are used to subsidise millers when they export excess sugar at a loss. ..
Sugar sector battles with Tongaat not paying levies
Legislation and industry agreement stipulate that 20,000 canegrowers and six milling companies must contribute
Cane farmers say sugar producer Tongaat Hulett's nonpayment of more than R1bn in statutory levies leaves many small-scale farmers facing financial distress.
The Sugar Act and Sugar Industry Agreement require that 20,000 sugar-cane farmers and the six milling companies pay levies. Some of the levies go to the SA Sugar Cane Association (SASA), which regulates the industry, and some are used to subsidise millers when they export excess sugar at a loss.
