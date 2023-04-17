National

Sugar sector battles with Tongaat not paying levies

Legislation and industry agreement stipulate that 20,000 canegrowers and six milling companies must contribute

17 April 2023 - 20:41 Katharine Child

Cane farmers say sugar producer Tongaat Hulett’s nonpayment of more than R1bn in statutory levies leaves many small-scale farmers facing financial distress. 

The Sugar Act and Sugar Industry Agreement require that 20,000 sugar-cane farmers and the six milling companies pay levies. Some of the levies go to the SA Sugar Cane Association (SASA), which regulates the industry, and some are used to subsidise millers when they export excess sugar at a loss.    ..

