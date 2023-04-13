Fed officials fear recession and consider pausing rate hikes as inflation remains elevated. Meanwhile the rand strengthens, but local factors keep it under pressure.
By and large, global grains and oilseeds prices have continued to trend lower. This follows the diplomatic interventions by the UN and Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian governments to facilitate the safe passage of grain exports out of the Black Sea region.
In March the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation's Global Food Price Index, a measure of the monthly change in international prices of a basket of agricultural commodities, was at 126.9 points, down 2.1% from February. This marked the twelfth consecutive monthly decline since it reached a peak a year ago...
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Global agricultural commodity prices continue to come down
The expected global production levels should be enough to bring relief from high grain and oilseed prices
