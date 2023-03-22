National

KZN sugarcane farmers worry as another mill enters business rescue

22 March 2023 - 20:28 Katharine Child

Sugar-cane farmers in KwaZulu-Natal are worried they may face delays in payments for their produce as one of the millers,  Gledhow, entered business rescue earlier this month.

This is less than six months after Tongaat Hulett also went into a similar process...

