Financial support for struggling sugar producer Tongaat Hulett has been extended until June, which will allow it to pay employees and the growers who provide it with cane to mill.
The producer said on Friday that final binding equity offers to buy or support the business need to be submitted by May 26. The date for the publication of the business rescue plan, which was postponed to the end of March, has now been extended to May, so that the plan can contain more details...
Tongaat Hulett to get more aid as deadline for rescue plan extended
Financial statements for 2022 remain on hold until approval of plan by creditors
