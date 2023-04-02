Companies / Land & Agriculture

Tongaat Hulett to get more aid as deadline for rescue plan extended

Financial statements for 2022 remain on hold until approval of plan by creditors

BL Premium
02 April 2023 - 16:09 Kathariine Child

Financial support for struggling sugar producer Tongaat Hulett has been extended until June, which will allow it to pay employees and the growers who provide it with cane to mill.

The producer said on Friday that final binding equity offers to buy or support the business need to be submitted by May 26. The date for the publication of the business rescue plan, which was postponed to the end of March, has now been extended to May, so that the plan can contain more details...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.