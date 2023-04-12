Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Article reports that spaza shops employ 2.6-million people, which is 16% of total employment
Business Day TV speaks to the energy regulator’s executive manager of electricity, Zingisa Mavuso
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Neither it nor the individual partner is to blame for the late release of the retailer’s annual financial statements, the audit firm says
Severe power cuts, interest rate hikes and sticky inflation are ‘holding the economy at ransom’
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
National Public Radio joins the BBC in objecting to the ‘state-affiliated media’ label
German 13th seed wins second match in first appearance on red dirt since his serious injury in French Open last year
Only 999 of this first-of-a-kind electric Mini are being built, with none coming to SA
The top executive of the private company that operates the Mangaung prison from which convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escaped in May last year was grilled by MPs Wednesday and faced accusations that the prison’s systems were deficient.
The regional commercial director of G4S, Cobus Groenewoud, had to defend himself against a barrage of questions by members of parliament’s justice and correctional services committee...
G4S grilled in parliament over Bester escape
MPs were unrelenting in their criticisms of the way the Mangaung prison authorities investigated the escape and system failures that facilitated it
