National

G4S grilled in parliament over Bester escape

MPs were unrelenting in their criticisms of the way the Mangaung prison authorities investigated the escape and system failures that facilitated it

12 April 2023 - 16:16 Linda Ensor

The top executive of the private company that operates the Mangaung prison from which convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escaped in May last year was grilled by MPs Wednesday and faced accusations that the prison’s systems were deficient.

The regional commercial director of G4S, Cobus Groenewoud, had to defend himself against a barrage of questions by members of parliament’s justice and correctional services committee...

