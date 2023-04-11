Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Embarrassed and botched

Thabo Bester saga seems likely to play out the way state capture did

11 April 2023 - 18:16
Rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, who escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, who escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Thabo Bester’s escape from a high security prison, with the alleged assistance of correctional services officials is, by the government’s own admission, embarrassing.

Then again, the ANC has lived with nothing but embarrassment for almost 30 years, and the latest saga could once again reach into the upper levels of power.

Little wonder, then, that efforts appear to be under way to extradite Bester and his girlfriend from Tanzania rather than have them deported. The process  could take months, if not years, and then still get botched as was the case in the attempted extradition of the Guptas. The latter are still travelling on SA passports that were never cancelled, almost certainly because no-one in the ANC wants them to return to spill the beans on more malfeasance. 

The Bester saga could drag on for years while the issue fades into distant memory, just as the findings of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state have failed to see a single charge being laid.

Who said the ANC was stupid?

Allan Wolman

Tel Aviv, Israel

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.

