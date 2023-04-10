National

Ford plant hit as parts of Tshwane go dark after pylons collapse

Metal theft and vandalism suspected after seven pylons collapsed at the weekend, leaving much of Pretoria East and Mamelodi without power

10 April 2023 - 23:02 Katharine Child and Lindiwe Tsobo

Much of Pretoria East and Mamelodi are without power after seven pylons collapsed at the weekend with no time frame of when electricity would be restored — amid indications that metal theft and vandalism had caused the disaster.

The incident has led to the closure of the N4 freeway east between Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten on- and off-ramps...

