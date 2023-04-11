National

Power crisis could be devastating to Tshwane businesses, says chamber

11 April 2023 - 20:00 Luyolo Mkentane and Phathu Luvhengo

Tshwane’s business chamber has warned of economic devastation should the unexpected power outage caused by collapsing power lines over the weekend be prolonged.

Capital City Business Chamber executive director Chrys Haitas told Business Day on Tuesday: “It’s pretty rough, if you think about it, especially for manufacturing.” He said the wider  electricity supply was not stable at the moment, “so that’s also an issue”. ..

