Court dismissed public protector’s findings on CR17 money laundering, committee told

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The government has bowed to those who shout loudest. Their victory comes at the expense of SA’s most vulnerable.
The finance minister clarified the status of the withdrawal in reply to questions by MPs
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Energy giant Shell was the first major company to branch into offsets development
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
London judge finds former Russian finance minister has not proved his case against Oleg Deripaska
She has run a few Comrades Marathons too but says she is ‘done on that front now’
Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
The parliamentary committee inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was on Wednesday shown court documents disputing her finding that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 presidential campaign (CR17) was implicated in money laundering.
Evidence leaders continued to scrutinise evidence Mkhwebane had presented to the commission for six days.
Mkhwebane has been unable to present evidence since Friday after the office of the public protector decided not to continue paying for her legal representation from April 1.
In her report on the donation of R500,000 by African Global Operations CEO Gavin Watson to CR17, the public protector said she made a finding of money laundering because the payment had passed through several intermediaries instead of being a straightforward donation.
Mkhwebane said she then referred the matter to the relevant institutions for investigation.
Evidence leader Nazreen Bawa, SC, presented excerpts from a Pretoria high court judgment of March 2020, which reviewed and set aside the report.
The court ruled Mkhwebane had no foundation in fact and in law to find that Ramaphosa had involved himself in illegal activities sufficient to evoke the suspicion of money laundering.
“In addition, the public protector based her finding on legislation that has nothing to do with the offence of money laundering,” the judgment reads.
The court also found that Mkhwebane failed to properly analyse and understand the facts and evidence at her disposal.
“She clearly did not acquaint herself with the relevant law that defines and establishes the offence of money laundering before making serious unsubstantiated findings of money-laundering against a duly-elected head of state. Had she been diligent she would not have arrived at the conclusion she did,” it said.
Bawa said the court found that Watson had made a donation to CR17 as a long-standing member of the ANC. The court found there was no evidence to the contrary.
The court also found Mkhwebane made serious findings based on unfounded assumptions.
Another evidence leader, Ncumisa Mayosi, said in her remedial action on the CR17 report that Mkhwebane had directed the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to conduct further investigation, within 30 working days, into the prima facie evidence of money laundering she had uncovered during her investigation.
Mkhwebane also said the NDPP must submit an implementation plan indicating how the remedial action would be implemented. This remedial action was challenged in court.
“What led to the challenge was that she did more than merely refer these matters to relevant authorities; she instructed the NDPP how to discharge her responsibility. What had to be determined by the court was whether the PP’s (public protector’s) remedial action was a mere referral or an instruction to those authorities,” Mayosi said.
Mayosi read from the judgment setting aside the report, which states that the remedial action directed at the NDPP was an instruction.
“The public protector has no power to direct the NDPP when or how to carry out her functions. Nor does she have powers to monitor the NDPP’s conduct. That would undermine the essence of prosecutorial independence,” Mayosi read from the judgment.
Mayosi said the committee could ask Mkhwebane whether she accepted she did not have the authority to issue instructions to the NDPP.
The hearing continues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Court dismissed public protector’s findings on CR17 money laundering, committee told
Pretoria high court set aside report alleging impropriety in donation of R500,000 by African Global Operations
The parliamentary committee inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was on Wednesday shown court documents disputing her finding that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 presidential campaign (CR17) was implicated in money laundering.
Evidence leaders continued to scrutinise evidence Mkhwebane had presented to the commission for six days.
Mkhwebane has been unable to present evidence since Friday after the office of the public protector decided not to continue paying for her legal representation from April 1.
In her report on the donation of R500,000 by African Global Operations CEO Gavin Watson to CR17, the public protector said she made a finding of money laundering because the payment had passed through several intermediaries instead of being a straightforward donation.
Mkhwebane said she then referred the matter to the relevant institutions for investigation.
Evidence leader Nazreen Bawa, SC, presented excerpts from a Pretoria high court judgment of March 2020, which reviewed and set aside the report.
The court ruled Mkhwebane had no foundation in fact and in law to find that Ramaphosa had involved himself in illegal activities sufficient to evoke the suspicion of money laundering.
“In addition, the public protector based her finding on legislation that has nothing to do with the offence of money laundering,” the judgment reads.
The court also found that Mkhwebane failed to properly analyse and understand the facts and evidence at her disposal.
“She clearly did not acquaint herself with the relevant law that defines and establishes the offence of money laundering before making serious unsubstantiated findings of money-laundering against a duly-elected head of state. Had she been diligent she would not have arrived at the conclusion she did,” it said.
Bawa said the court found that Watson had made a donation to CR17 as a long-standing member of the ANC. The court found there was no evidence to the contrary.
The court also found Mkhwebane made serious findings based on unfounded assumptions.
Another evidence leader, Ncumisa Mayosi, said in her remedial action on the CR17 report that Mkhwebane had directed the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to conduct further investigation, within 30 working days, into the prima facie evidence of money laundering she had uncovered during her investigation.
Mkhwebane also said the NDPP must submit an implementation plan indicating how the remedial action would be implemented. This remedial action was challenged in court.
“What led to the challenge was that she did more than merely refer these matters to relevant authorities; she instructed the NDPP how to discharge her responsibility. What had to be determined by the court was whether the PP’s (public protector’s) remedial action was a mere referral or an instruction to those authorities,” Mayosi said.
Mayosi read from the judgment setting aside the report, which states that the remedial action directed at the NDPP was an instruction.
“The public protector has no power to direct the NDPP when or how to carry out her functions. Nor does she have powers to monitor the NDPP’s conduct. That would undermine the essence of prosecutorial independence,” Mayosi read from the judgment.
Mayosi said the committee could ask Mkhwebane whether she accepted she did not have the authority to issue instructions to the NDPP.
The hearing continues.
TimesLIVE
National Assembly will debate Phala Phala panel report on December 6
It is Cyril Ramaphosa’s race to lose, with a week to go until nominations close
Is Cyril set for a shock come December?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Busisiwe Mkhwebane demands that section 194 committee meeting be stopped
Mkhwebane says she was suspended for ‘investigating the powerful’
Reject reports by Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile at ANC conference, Zuma ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.