National

National Assembly will debate Phala Phala panel report on December 6

The special sitting to debate the report will be held before the National Assembly rises

BL Premium
17 November 2022 - 10:29 Linda Ensor

The National Assembly is scheduled to debate the expert panel report on the Phala Phala saga on December 6.

This will be a specially convened hybrid sitting as the assembly was due to begin its constituency and leave period on December 1. The report will be distributed to MPs before the sitting...

