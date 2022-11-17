Concern about weak demand in China is also putting pressure on the market
With the right backing, the continent has many of the ingredients necessary to become a global manufacturing powerhouse
The special sitting to debate the report will be held before the National Assembly rises
ANC president and former health minister are both facing corruption allegations and are both in the running to become party president in December
Investec also flagged its intention to buy back up to R7bn of its own shares as part of an ongoing plan to return capital to its SA shareholder base
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Pakistan’s military has long been accused of manipulating the democratic process to maintain its dominance
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
The National Assembly is scheduled to debate the expert panel report on the Phala Phala saga on December 6.
This will be a specially convened hybrid sitting as the assembly was due to begin its constituency and leave period on December 1. The report will be distributed to MPs before the sitting...
National Assembly will debate Phala Phala panel report on December 6
