While his re-election to the ANC presidency doesn’t seem in danger, leaders in this all-important province are looking to a future beyond Ramaphosa
The ANC’s largest province, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), has its eye fixed firmly on 2024.
The revelation this week that it will back former health minister Zweli Mkhize to take on President Cyril Ramaphosa for the party presidency in December is an indication of two things. First, it is a loud signal to former president Jacob Zuma that he cannot dictate leadership preferences to the provincial ANC. Second, it is a move to unite the party in the province in the run-up to the 2024 national election. ..
Is Cyril set for a shock come December?
