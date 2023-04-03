Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
During the Covid-19 lockdown, a collection of SA religious groups took the government to court for infringing their rights to have religious gatherings. The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), however, recently dismissed their claims as moot, since the Covid-19 lockdown had been lifted.
Solidariteit Helpende Hand NPC, the SA National Christian Forum (SANCF), the Muslim Lawyers Association, and Freedom of Religion all argued their constitutional rights were infringed as a result of regulations promulgated by then co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. However, even before their case was heard in the Johannessburg high court in 2021, the minister had relaxed restrictions and allowed gatherings to occur...
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Religious groups lose appeal against Covid-19 regulations
Courts, however, have not viewed all post-lockdown legal fights as moot
