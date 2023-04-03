National

Religious groups lose appeal against Covid-19 regulations

Courts, however, have not viewed all post-lockdown legal fights as moot

03 April 2023 - 17:35 Tauriq Moosa

During the Covid-19 lockdown, a collection of SA religious groups took the government to court for infringing their rights to have religious gatherings. The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), however, recently dismissed their claims as moot, since the Covid-19 lockdown had been lifted. 

Solidariteit Helpende Hand NPC, the SA National Christian Forum (SANCF), the Muslim Lawyers Association, and Freedom of Religion all argued their constitutional rights were infringed as a result of regulations promulgated by then co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. However, even before their case was heard in the Johannessburg high court in 2021, the minister had relaxed restrictions and allowed gatherings to occur...

