Health officials are using public service rules to stifle dissent, report finds

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter of SouthernCross Capital
The country’s latest three-year term at the UN Human Rights Council offers an opportunity to right some shameful inconsistencies
Instead of acting on concerns that are raised by healthcare workers, managers are turning on them, says the Campaign for Free Expression
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
Business Day TV speaks to Marc Hasenfuss, editor-at-large of Financial Mail
The FNB/BER data shows how the deepening power and cost-of-living crises have affected the economy
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
President’s plan to raise pension age angers French nation
He hopes to collect at least four points in two Afcon games against Liberia
This perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability
Health officials are using loopholes in the rules that govern public sector employees to gag doctors and stop them drawing attention to the failings of state hospitals and clinics, finds a new report from the non-profit Campaign for Free Expression (CFE).
Instead of acting on the concerns highlighted by healthcare workers, managers are turning on them, and subjecting them to disciplinary action and intimidation, said CFE SA project manager Hanifa Manda on Thursday...
