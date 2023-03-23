National / Health

Health officials are using public service rules to stifle dissent, report finds

Instead of acting on concerns that are raised by healthcare workers, managers are turning on them, says the Campaign for Free Expression

23 March 2023 - 17:07 Tamar Kahn

Health officials are using loopholes in the rules that govern public sector employees to gag doctors and stop them drawing attention to the failings of state hospitals and clinics, finds a new report from the non-profit Campaign for Free Expression (CFE).

Instead of acting on the concerns highlighted by healthcare workers, managers are turning on them, and subjecting them to disciplinary action and intimidation, said CFE SA project manager Hanifa Manda on Thursday...

