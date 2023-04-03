Former Tshwane mayor Makwarela granted bail for fraud rap

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela faces two counts of fraud and was granted R10,000 bail after appearing before the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Monday.

Makwarela’s first charge relates to him submitting a fake rehabilitation court certificate that indicated he was no longer insolvent.

The second charge stems from his time as a councillor and speaker of Tshwane without disclosing his insolvent status, thus earning a total of more than R1.4m.

Despite handing himself over to the Brooklyn police station on Monday morning, Makwarela told the court that he intends to plead not guilty.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the state found no need to oppose bail. This is despite Makwarela facing a schedule 5 crime, she said.

“As the state, we have no grounds to oppose bail. He is not a flight risk and his address was confirmed and he met all the requirements warranting the granting of bail. These are, however, serious charges and these are schedule 5 offences,” she said.