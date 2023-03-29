National / Education

NSF on the road to turnaround, say officials

National Skills Fund has been plagued by maladministration, fraud and corruption

29 March 2023 - 18:40 Linda Ensor

The slow process of re-establishing the National Skills Fund and putting it on a sound footing is expected to be finalised by end-March 2024 at the earliest.

The fund, which is financed from the skills development levy imposed on employers and which has the aim of upskilling jobless young people and training artisans, has been in a mess for years...

