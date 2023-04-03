Khumalo can strike back on Elembee at Turffontein meeting

Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
With the riding honours going to Richard Fourie and Keagan de Melo, jockey S’manga Khumalo will not have enjoyed Saturday’s Derby meeting at Turffontein one bit. What will have been particularly disappointing will have been Bless My Stars’ defeat, as she had been favourite for the Wilgerbosdrift Bridget Oppenheimer Oaks.
However, the popular 37-year-old rider should be back in the winner’s enclosure when he partners Bless My Stars’ stablemate, Elembee, in the sixth race at the city track.
Co-owned by Lance Michael, who provides big race betting for Business Day, Elembee is looking a shrewd purchase at R80,000 with a win and two placings in her three starts.
Khumalo will have to overcome a wide draw and has to concede weight to Alec Laird’s runner, Kwazzi’s Lady, with apprentice Donald Geerthsen claiming his 2.5kg allowance.
Elembee’s stablemate, October Fair, also comes into the picture, especially with De Melo booked for the ride. Lammerskraal Stud paid R1.1m for the daughter of Silvano when she was purchased from Avontuur Farm and she’s looking an expensive buy.
The surprise is that Khumalo has only three rides on Tuesday’s eight-race card and his two other mounts, Dame Colleen and Oyster King, rate only place chances.
In contrast, De Melo goes on his merry way, booting home winners all over the country and he has six booked rides with two early rides for Lucky Houdalakis, who won last Saturday’s SA Oaks with None Other.
Dreamland, a R300,000 buy from Avontuur, is worth a market check in the second race as De Melo rarely rides for the Houdalakis stable.
The runner with the best form in this race is Linkin Navigator, with this R600,000 son of Danon Platina placed in his two starts.
Johan Janse van Vuuren, who trains Linkin Navigator, will be hoping De Melo can get Permesso Avanti home for his second career win in the final leg of the Pick Six.
A daughter of Gimmethegreenlight, Permesso Avanti finished a creditable third on her latest appearance and may have most to fear from her stablemate, Nettleton.
Trainer Jaap Visser’s filly, Lollapalooza, also comes into the reckoning, though Craig Zackey will have to overcome a wide draw on the daughter of Soft Falling Rain.
Mike and Adam Azzie will probably be happy with Lady Of Power’s third placing in the SA Oaks and another of their females, Bee In My Bonnet, should go close with her light weight in the fifth race.
The likely favourites here are Tulip Tree and Sister Light but both have to give weight to Bee In My Bonnet with Malesela Katjedi’s claim reducing the filly’s weight to 50.5kg.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (2) Silver Tudor (3) I’m A Man (6) Going Global (10) Time To The Moon
2nd Race: No Selection
3rd Race: No Selection
4th Race: (10) Platina Princess (1) Spirit Princess (2) Powers That Be (3) Azucar
5th Race: (8) Bee In My Bonnet (6) Sister Light (1) Tulip Tree (3) Unconditional Love
6th Race: (2) Elembee (6) Kwazzi’s Lady (4) October Fair (3) Tinder Dry
7th Race: (1) Call Me Master (4) Go Flichity (8) Wild Forever (5) Oyster King
8th Race: (5) Permesso Avanti (4) Nettleton (3) Lollapalooza (7) Great Times
