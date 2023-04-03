Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Controversial former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela is to appear before the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Monday on a charge of fraud.
Makwarela handed himself over to the Brooklyn police station on Monday morning. He is alleged to have submitted a fake court document to prove he was eligible to run for mayor.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed Makwarela’s expected appearance. “I can confirm the appearance at the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court. He will be facing charges of fraud related to the legal document he submitted,” Mahanjana said.
Makwarela was removed as mayor after it was found that he was insolvent but had produced a certificate stating he had been rehabilitated from insolvency. The Pretoria high court’s chief registrar confirmed that the document was never issued by the court.
Makwarela immediately resigned as mayor and left the public eye, saying that two of his relatives passed away that same weekend.
TimesLIVE
Murunwa Makwarela to appear in court for furnishing alleged false document
The former Tshwane mayor handed himself over to police on Monday morning
