Constitutional Court rules Special Tribunal is not a court

Regarding whether the Tribunal can adjudicate reviews, the Constitutional Court held that the Tribunal can

10 March 2023 - 16:44 Tauriq Moosa

The Constitutional Court handed down a unanimous judgment on Friday that found that the Special Tribunal is not a court, though it is able to adjudicate legal reviews.

The Special Tribunal is statutorily mandated to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows, arising from SIU investigations. ..

