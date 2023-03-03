Cabinet reshuffle on hold as Ramaphosa falls ill

Wall Street rose overnight in a move attributed to Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic saying the Fed should stick to ‘steady’ quarter-point rate hikes
The Treasury has found a clean way to solve the problem, explained its rationale and published all the detail in publicly available documents
In some cases the properties are illegally occupied while in others they are unlawfully rented
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
In the 2023 financial year, Fintech revenue grew 47.4%, attributed to airtime lending and mobile money services
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Less than half of Turkey’s electorate is expected to vote in favour of Erdogan’s AK Party and nationalist allies, according to recent polling
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
A cabinet reshuffle announcement that was rumoured to take place on Thursday was abruptly postponed after President Cyril Ramaphosa fell ill, sources say.
Insiders confirmed Ramaphosa cancelled all his engagements, including consultative meetings with national ANC officials and tripartite alliance partners after he caught a cold earlier this week.
His doctors are said to have told him on Wednesday that he had “flu-induced exhaustion” and was ordered to rest, according to several sources.
“I’d rather keep the reshuffle delayed while he gathers strength. His doctors say it’s flu caused by exhaustion. He just needs to rest and he will be fine,” a senior ANC leader said.
The presidency confirmed Ramaphosa is recovering, but denied that the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle was scheduled for Thursday.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa had a minor cold on Tuesday, but continued with his duties, including hosting [Ugandan] President Yoweri Museveni. There was never any announcement scheduled for Thursday.”
Briefing the media at the Union Buildings during Museveni’s state visit, Ramaphosa sounded unwell, with ministers barely able to hear him at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
“He’s exhausted. He can’t talk, he doesn’t have a voice. Remember, he has not rested since December. He only took a week when he was in Cape Town, but he was still receiving envoys,” an insider said.
TimesLIVE was reliably informed that the reshuffle will most likely take place on Sunday or Monday.
According to several ANC leaders, it is likely to bring sweeping changes to the executive, with a cabinet minister saying: “Initially it didn’t look like it was going to be a big reshuffle, but I can say it is now showing signs of being extensive.”
TimesLIVE also understands that Ramaphosa met ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile.
Ramaphosa is said to have felt the need to put Mashatile at ease after rumours regarding machinations to block his imminent move to the Union Buildings.
In a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday, minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Ramaphosa has made an undertaking to appoint a minister of electricity.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cabinet reshuffle on hold as Ramaphosa falls ill
The president is said to have cancelled all his engagements, including consultative meetings with national ANC officials and tripartite alliance partners after he caught a cold earlier this week
A cabinet reshuffle announcement that was rumoured to take place on Thursday was abruptly postponed after President Cyril Ramaphosa fell ill, sources say.
Insiders confirmed Ramaphosa cancelled all his engagements, including consultative meetings with national ANC officials and tripartite alliance partners after he caught a cold earlier this week.
His doctors are said to have told him on Wednesday that he had “flu-induced exhaustion” and was ordered to rest, according to several sources.
“I’d rather keep the reshuffle delayed while he gathers strength. His doctors say it’s flu caused by exhaustion. He just needs to rest and he will be fine,” a senior ANC leader said.
The presidency confirmed Ramaphosa is recovering, but denied that the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle was scheduled for Thursday.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa had a minor cold on Tuesday, but continued with his duties, including hosting [Ugandan] President Yoweri Museveni. There was never any announcement scheduled for Thursday.”
Briefing the media at the Union Buildings during Museveni’s state visit, Ramaphosa sounded unwell, with ministers barely able to hear him at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
“He’s exhausted. He can’t talk, he doesn’t have a voice. Remember, he has not rested since December. He only took a week when he was in Cape Town, but he was still receiving envoys,” an insider said.
TimesLIVE was reliably informed that the reshuffle will most likely take place on Sunday or Monday.
According to several ANC leaders, it is likely to bring sweeping changes to the executive, with a cabinet minister saying: “Initially it didn’t look like it was going to be a big reshuffle, but I can say it is now showing signs of being extensive.”
TimesLIVE also understands that Ramaphosa met ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile.
Ramaphosa is said to have felt the need to put Mashatile at ease after rumours regarding machinations to block his imminent move to the Union Buildings.
In a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday, minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Ramaphosa has made an undertaking to appoint a minister of electricity.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa on hold
EDITORIAL: Waiting for the reshuffle and other decisions
DAVID GANT: The coffee is cold and the milk is sour, Mr President
Ramaphosa holds cabinet reshuffle consultations with Cosatu and SACP
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa knows what’s up, but does he have the courage to lead?
Ramaphosa reshuffle takes shape as Godongwana sworn in as MP
Paul Mashatile brushes off alleged moves to impede path to deputy presidency
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.