National

Cabinet reshuffle on hold as Ramaphosa falls ill

The president is said to have cancelled all his engagements, including consultative meetings with national ANC officials and tripartite alliance partners after he caught a cold earlier this week

03 March 2023 - 12:43 Kgothatso Madisa and Amanda Khoza
President Cyril Ramaphosa has further delayed his cabinet reshuffle due to ill health. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has further delayed his cabinet reshuffle due to ill health. Picture: GCIS

A cabinet reshuffle announcement that was rumoured to take place on Thursday was abruptly postponed after President Cyril Ramaphosa fell ill, sources say.

Insiders confirmed Ramaphosa cancelled all his engagements, including consultative meetings with national ANC officials and tripartite alliance partners after he caught a cold earlier this week.

His doctors are said to have told him on Wednesday that he had “flu-induced exhaustion” and was ordered to rest, according to several sources.

“I’d rather keep the reshuffle delayed while he gathers strength. His doctors say it’s flu caused by exhaustion. He just needs to rest and he will be fine,” a senior ANC leader said.

The presidency confirmed Ramaphosa is recovering, but denied that the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle was scheduled for Thursday. 

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa had a minor cold on Tuesday, but continued with his duties, including hosting [Ugandan] President Yoweri Museveni. There was never any announcement scheduled for Thursday.”

Briefing the media at the Union Buildings during Museveni’s state visit, Ramaphosa sounded unwell, with ministers barely able to hear him at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“He’s exhausted. He can’t talk, he doesn’t have a voice. Remember, he has not rested since December. He only took a week when he was in Cape Town, but he was still receiving envoys,” an insider said.

TimesLIVE was reliably informed that the reshuffle will most likely take place on Sunday or Monday.

According to several ANC leaders, it is likely to bring sweeping changes to the executive, with a cabinet minister saying: “Initially it didn’t look like it was going to be a big reshuffle, but I can say it is now showing signs of being extensive.”

TimesLIVE also understands that Ramaphosa met ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile.

Ramaphosa is said to have felt the need to put Mashatile at ease after rumours regarding machinations to block his imminent move to the Union Buildings.

In a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday, minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Ramaphosa has made an undertaking to appoint a minister of electricity.

CARTOON: Ramaphosa on hold

Tuesday, February 28 2023
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Waiting for the reshuffle and other decisions

It seems President Cyril Ramaphosa is still consulting
Opinion
3 days ago

DAVID GANT: The coffee is cold and the milk is sour, Mr President

SA desperately needs an overhaul of its electoral system for the country to avoid falling into utter ruin
Opinion
9 hours ago

Ramaphosa holds cabinet reshuffle consultations with Cosatu and SACP

The president’s consultations with ANC alliance partners have traditionally signaled that cabinet changes are imminent
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Forensic report confirms ‘deliberate, ...
National
2.
Paul Mashatile brushes off alleged moves to ...
National
3.
SA’s Russia dalliance poses ‘catastrophic risk’, ...
National
4.
City of Joburg loses school rates battle
National
5.
Andre de Ruyter is ‘duty-bound’ to report alleged ...
National

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa knows what’s up, but does he have the courage to lead?

Opinion / Columnists

Ramaphosa reshuffle takes shape as Godongwana sworn in as MP

Politics

Paul Mashatile brushes off alleged moves to impede path to deputy presidency

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.