Ramaphosa reshuffle takes shape as Godongwana sworn in as MP

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to reshuffle the cabinet soon are gaining momentum after finance minister Enoch Godongwana was sworn in as an MP — a move largely viewed as making way for the appointment of a minister of electricity.
Godongwana — who was appointed in 2021 as former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s replacement — is one of two nonparliamentary cabinet members, the other being trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel. By law, the president is permitted to appoint a maximum of two people to his executive who are not MPs. ..
