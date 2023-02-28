Politics

Ramaphosa reshuffle takes shape as Godongwana sworn in as MP

The finance minister’s swearing in as an MP is a sign that plans by President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet are gaining momentum

28 February 2023 - 11:38 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 28 February 2023 - 17:13

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to reshuffle the cabinet soon are gaining momentum after finance minister Enoch Godongwana was sworn in as an MP — a move largely viewed as making way for the appointment of a minister of electricity. 

Godongwana — who was appointed in 2021 as former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s replacement — is one of two nonparliamentary cabinet members, the other being trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel. By law, the president is permitted to appoint a maximum of two people to his executive who are not MPs. ..

