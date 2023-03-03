DAVID GANT: The coffee is cold and the milk is sour, Mr President

Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening
A little over two months ago — a very long time in politics, especially when a country is in deep crisis — President Cyril Ramaphosa suggested to reporters that they should “relax and have a cup of coffee” while he applied his mind to a cabinet “reshuffle”.
The word “reshuffle” has particular significance in the context of Ramaphosa’s, and the ANC’s, political strategy: it implies a rearranging of the cards they already have in their hands, simply playing them again in a different sequence. This is exactly what Ramaphosa does with his endless cut-and-paste rhetoric, repeating old policies and promises, trying to bluff the country that he has a winning hand, but playing the same, worn out, failed game of inaction, indecisiveness and apparent carelessness time and again. Given the patent failure and incompetence of his present cabinet, we need an urgent purge not a dilly-dallying reshuffle.
The proposed appointment of a would-be ministerial King Canute to reverse the tsunami of load-shedding reveals yet again how Ramaphosa delivered his state of the nation address (Sona) from some sort of cloud cuckoo land, full of misplaced optimism and platitudes. In terms of persuasive oratory skills and levels of substance he set the Sona bar terribly low. With a few exceptions the responses to his address from our so-called representatives in parliament were equally dismal, sycophantic, devoid of anything constructive, and amounting to little more than premature electioneering.
Our country is facing disasters and crises on many fronts, but the root cause of the turmoil lies in the structure and make-up of the national legislature; that is to say the composition and calibre of parliamentarians, who together with the executive they appoint essentially determine the governance, political and socioeconomic environment and ultimate our destiny.
Parliament is largely populated by political delinquents who are beholden to party bosses and dogma rather than to the citizens to whom they should be accountable and from whom they should face reprimand and removal from office when failing. In this regard most of our MPs are “appointees” rather than “representatives”, and are thus immune to timely and continuous scrutiny and sanction by the national electorate.
Many parliamentarians reject expert advice from the private sector and other qualified quarters in financial, economic, health, education, foreign affairs, environment and safety and security matters. Instead, they favour outdated, party-driven struggle and race-based ideologies, such as BEE, expropriation without compensation, misguided foreign policy — including dangerous dalliances with Russia and China — and even discriminatory legislation.
Many politicians turn a blind eye to malfeasance and corruption out of loyalty to cadres and their fellows, even when malfeasance and corruption is exposed or dealt with. Others see parliament simply as an opportunity for mudslinging and indulging in boorish behaviour towards their political opponents to manufacture some sort of relevance, without any regard for the consequences. Some even treat parliamentary occasions as a fashion show where, insultingly to the poor, they show off their expensive sartorial finery or artificially don clothing while professing their allegiance to the working class.
The ugly reality is that our national legislature, like our president, lacks gravitas, vision, a sense of reality and urgency, courage and integrity. It is failing in its constitutional duty to advance the wellbeing of the nation, provide our citizens with a reasonable level of human dignity, uphold the rule of law and freedom of the individual, and conduct proper oversight of the executive. It is a dysfunctional, dishonourable organ of state and is ultimately responsible for the dire straits in which our country languishes.
That is why the nation should demand, using the courts and public protests if necessary, the urgent and immediate electoral reform required to change the structure and composition of parliament and its level of accountability. That can be achieved by introducing an electoral system combining proportional representation and constituency representation. Such a system would distribute the participation in parliament equally between those who promote the values, policies and practices of their particular party and those who promote the ideals, wishes and demands of the constituencies they represent.
It was always understandable that at the dawn of our democracy the majority of the electorate would want struggle icons and a struggle party to lead society. Many of those icons did assume office, and succeeded in their task, both in parliament and outside it. The proportional representation system helped advance our democracy at that time, but it is now contributing to exactly what those struggle icons sought to avoid: dominance, arrogance, corruption, incompetence, lack of accountability, oppression and wilful ignorance of the plight of the disadvantaged.
We cannot continue with a president who is so blindly loyal to the party that elected him — possibly through undemocratic, manipulated processes — that he cannot govern. There should thus be a referendum on whether the president should be elected by the country at large, unconflicted by party factions and accountable to all voters, and not just by the majority party and its members who seek personal benefit from his or her appointment.
SA is indisputably in a state of disaster and a state of emergency, and with that in mind our constitution should be amended to provide for a new parliament composed of honourable and competent representatives of the people from political parties and local communities, and a leader chosen by all the people of our country.
The electoral reform should be implemented in time for the national election in 2024. Further indecision and delay will simply allow the coffee to get colder and the milk sourer, and a continuation of the distasteful, shameful and unacceptable state of parliamentary affairs in SA.
• Gant, a former chair of the Democratic Party federal executive and member of the President’s Council, was a delegate to the Codesa conferences of the 1990s that led to the first democratic elections.
DAVID GANT: The coffee is cold and the milk is sour, Mr President
SA desperately needs an overhaul of its electoral system for the country to avoid falling into utter ruin
