The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has lost its urgent court bid to compel Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) to reverse its decision to bar Optimum Coal Mine from exporting coal through its terminal.
RBCT, the largest coal export facility in Africa, in December notified Optimum that its 6.5-million tonnes a year export allocation would be terminated at the end of January. RBCT said the decision was due to Optimum’s failure to meet coal exporter requirements pertaining to clauses contained in the RBCT shareholder’s agreement...
NUM fails in bid to return export rights to Optimum Coal Mine
