Forfeiture unit in court bid to seize R3.4bn Optimum assets
Move follows the previous preservation order it obtained over the business
03 July 2022 - 20:28
The state’s ambition to confiscate R3.4bn worth of Optimum assets, once the Guptas’ prized coal business with partner Duduzane Zuma, advanced on Friday when two asset forfeiture bids were lodged in the high court in Pretoria.
Most of the assets are Optimum Coal Mine (OCM) and Optimum Coal Terminal (OCT) shares held by Tegeta, and the business itself...
