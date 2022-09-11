No high-profile politicians in the dock yet as NPA’s deadline nears

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
It’s a little, too late to avoid the axe from falling, and government officials know it
A miss on the NPA’s self-imposed deadline may prompt renewed scepticism about its capacity
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
One of two polls failed to garner 75% support, making it the fourth consecutive year that a ballot has failed
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Most observers expect Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will win another term in office
England take nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss
New styling, refined drive quality and eight new safety systems form part of new offerings
With two weeks to go to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) self-imposed deadline to bring nine “seminal” state capture cases to court, just three cases have been enrolled, and none involves high-profile politicians.
NPA head Shamila Batohi promised in April that she would bring nine high-profile cases within six months, repeating the undertaking in parliament in May. The new urgency with which the prosecuting authority appeared to be tackling state capture cases was welcomed by the markets and civil society organisations, especially given that the Zondo commission completed its work in June...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
No high-profile politicians in the dock yet as NPA’s deadline nears
A miss on the NPA’s self-imposed deadline may prompt renewed scepticism about its capacity
With two weeks to go to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) self-imposed deadline to bring nine “seminal” state capture cases to court, just three cases have been enrolled, and none involves high-profile politicians.
NPA head Shamila Batohi promised in April that she would bring nine high-profile cases within six months, repeating the undertaking in parliament in May. The new urgency with which the prosecuting authority appeared to be tackling state capture cases was welcomed by the markets and civil society organisations, especially given that the Zondo commission completed its work in June...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.