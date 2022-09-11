×

No high-profile politicians in the dock yet as NPA’s deadline nears

A miss on the NPA’s self-imposed deadline may prompt renewed scepticism about its capacity

11 September 2022 - 19:44 Erin Bates
UPDATED 11 September 2022 - 23:14

With two weeks to go to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) self-imposed deadline to bring nine “seminal” state capture cases to court, just three cases have been enrolled, and none involves high-profile politicians.

NPA head Shamila Batohi promised in April that she would bring nine high-profile cases within six months, repeating the undertaking in parliament in May. The new urgency with which the prosecuting authority appeared to be tackling state capture cases was welcomed by the markets and civil society organisations, especially given that the Zondo commission completed its work in June...

