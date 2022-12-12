National

Optimum Coal Mine’s value is being eroded, NPA says

The mine, previously owned by the Gupta family, is in business rescue

BL Premium
12 December 2022 - 14:07 Linda Ensor

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which has launched a court process to have the Optimum Coal Mine (OCM) forfeited to the state, is concerned about the deterioration of the asset under management by business rescue practitioners.

It envisages “a full-blown fight with the business rescue practitioners because [we] are concerned about the erosion of value,” NPA deputy national director of public prosecutions Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba told members of parliament’s justice and correctional services committee on Monday. The OCM has been in business rescue since 2018 and is the object of highly contested litigation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.