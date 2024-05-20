Industry leaders urge president to ‘find his pen’ and sign electricity bill
DA cautions that Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill may reduce powers of local governments
20 May 2024 - 05:00
Industry bodies have welcomed news that the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) passed the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill (ERA Bill) last week and are urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign it into law.
The bill will help reshape the electricity market and provide the legal framework to set up the structures needed to fully liberalise electricity trading in the country, thus breaking Eskom’s monopoly...
