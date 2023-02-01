National

Canegrowers ask Treasury for proof that sugar tax cuts obesity

BL Premium
01 February 2023 - 13:25 Katharine Child
UPDATED 01 February 2023 - 23:00

SA sugarcane growers are again calling for the health promotion levy to be scrapped, this time pointing out that the Treasury missed a deadline to supply them with information on whether the tax is helping to reduce obesity.

The health promotion levy, or sugar tax, was proposed in 2016 by Wits academics who suggested that paying an added 20% of the price of a sugar-sweetened beverage would help reduce obesity...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.