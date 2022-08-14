Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
SA’s struggling sugarcane growers, still reeling from the recent devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal that damaged cane fields, insist that they can keep up with demand and there will be no need for imports amid fears of a sharp increase in the price of sugar.
“Despite the challenges of the past year, especially for small-scale growers, the industry has made every effort to ensure the supply of the local market. Thanks to growers’ commitment and tenacity, we do not expect any shortages as a result of the floods. There is absolutely no need to resort to additional sugar imports,” said Andrew Russell, chair of the SA Canegrowers Association which represents sugarcane growers...
Fears grow that sugar industry woes will lead to price hikes
