National

Fears grow that sugar industry woes will lead to price hikes

The industry was hit hard by the floods that devastated KwaZulu-Natal last year

14 August 2022 - 16:46 Bekezela Phakathi

SA’s struggling sugarcane growers, still reeling from the recent devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal that damaged cane fields, insist that they can keep up with demand and there will be no need for imports amid fears of a sharp increase in the price of sugar.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, especially for small-scale growers, the industry has made every effort to ensure the supply of the local market. Thanks to growers’ commitment and tenacity, we do not expect any shortages as a result of the floods. There is absolutely no need to resort to additional sugar imports,” said Andrew Russell, chair of the SA Canegrowers Association which represents sugarcane growers...

