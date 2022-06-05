Hunger in SA is becoming a major health crisis, with 27% of children stunted
05 June 2022 - 20:45
One in 10 South Africans (https://borgenproject.org/hunger-in-south-africa/) goes hungry every day. As a result, malnutrition levels are high. Malnutrition has three simultaneous dimensions: undernourishment, micronutrient deficiencies and over-nutrition.
These can manifest in stunting — being short for one’s age because of long-term undernutrition. In 2016, it was estimated to affect 27% of SA children, which is high. Africa is the only continent where stunting rates continue to rise, with the same percentage of African children classified as stunted in 2018...
