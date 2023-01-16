Political parties threaten protests against load-shedding

Traffic levels in China are rebounding from record lows after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in stronger demand for crude and oil products.
Eskom has a history of financial mismanagement and inefficiencies, and it’s not clear how the increase in revenue will address these issues or benefit the public.
The restructuring comes after a further decline in cigarette sales in SA, it says
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
Handelsblatt reported that local politicians from the centre-left SPD to the centre-right CDU expressed concern about the allegations, calling for inquiries by Tesla and the local government
Higher inflation expectations and related wage demands, as well as a weaker rand-dollar exchange rate, present upside risk to underlying inflation
In 2023 the focus will be on getting hybrid work right, as well as employees’ wellbeing
Police arrested Matteo Messina Denaro, swooping on a private hospital in the Sicilian capital Palermo where he was undergoing treatment.
The crowds are not returning to 15-man code matches in the numbers that used to make the big stadiums feel more populated than is the case now
With growing frustration over the country’s energy crisis, several political parties have threatened to protest against rolling blackouts and tariff hikes.
Indefinite stage 6 load-shedding coupled with the announcement of an 18.65% increase in the price of electricity has prompted calls for a national shutdown.
Eskom welcomed the price increase decision by the National Energy Regulator of SA, saying it “will positively contribute from a financial and sustainability point of view”.
“The revenue determination of R319bn and R352bn for the financial years will allow a further migration towards a price level that reflects the effiIndefinite stage 6 load-shedding coupled with the announcement of an 18.65% increase in the price of electricity has prompted calls for a national shutdown.cient cost of producing electricity,” said Eskom CFO Calib Cassim.
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) encouraged citizens to act against the ANC.
“With the unemployment rate sitting at 63.9% for those aged 15 to 24, and 42.1% for those aged 25 to 34 years, the entire workforce of the country is at risk of retrenchment due to load-shedding. Take a stand. Make your voice heard,” said the party.
It said the effects of load-shedding on the healthcare system are dire.
“Nonfunction of hospital elevators severely restricts the movement of patients and staff. There have been reports of complete loss of radiological and pathological services. Take a stand,” said ATM.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party was organising a protest march to the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on January 25.
“Through its corrupt system of cadre deployment the ANC centralised all power in Luthuli House. That is why the DA is taking our fight against load-shedding directly to the source of this crisis: the ANC,” said Steenhuisen.
“It is time to show the ANC we do not accept that it always chooses the option most painful to ordinary South Africans and least painful to themselves — load-shedding and price hikes — when what they should be doing is closing the taps on their own corruption, unbundling Eskom and privatising most of it, opening the electricity market to private competition, bringing in skilled engineers and exempting Eskom and other energy producers from all cumbersome localisation and BEE rules,” he said.
“We do not accept that while the ANC is subjecting ordinary South Africans to 11 hours of load-shedding per day, the residences of the president, his cabinet ministers and his deputy ministers get no load-shedding at all.
“The very people who have broken Eskom are exempting themselves from the effects of their own failure. This is why they have no sense of urgency to fix their own mess.”
EFF leader Julius Malema said the party will continue to fight load-shedding.
He did not mention plans about a shutdown any time soon.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said the success of the national shutdown would be dependent on it being depoliticised.
“You are first a citizen before you are a member of a political party and load-shedding affects all citizens, even those who are off grid. Let’s protest together as South Africans.”
He said the days of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government were numbered.
“The government of Cyril Ramaphosa will not survive another 12 months of rolling blackouts. South Africans everywhere have had enough. How do you go to bed with no power and wake up with no power?” asked McKenzie.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Political parties threaten protests against load-shedding
Indefinite stage 6 load-shedding coupled with the announcement of an 18.65% hike in the price of power has prompted calls for a national shutdown
With growing frustration over the country’s energy crisis, several political parties have threatened to protest against rolling blackouts and tariff hikes.
Indefinite stage 6 load-shedding coupled with the announcement of an 18.65% increase in the price of electricity has prompted calls for a national shutdown.
Eskom welcomed the price increase decision by the National Energy Regulator of SA, saying it “will positively contribute from a financial and sustainability point of view”.
“The revenue determination of R319bn and R352bn for the financial years will allow a further migration towards a price level that reflects the effiIndefinite stage 6 load-shedding coupled with the announcement of an 18.65% increase in the price of electricity has prompted calls for a national shutdown.cient cost of producing electricity,” said Eskom CFO Calib Cassim.
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) encouraged citizens to act against the ANC.
“With the unemployment rate sitting at 63.9% for those aged 15 to 24, and 42.1% for those aged 25 to 34 years, the entire workforce of the country is at risk of retrenchment due to load-shedding. Take a stand. Make your voice heard,” said the party.
It said the effects of load-shedding on the healthcare system are dire.
“Nonfunction of hospital elevators severely restricts the movement of patients and staff. There have been reports of complete loss of radiological and pathological services. Take a stand,” said ATM.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party was organising a protest march to the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on January 25.
“Through its corrupt system of cadre deployment the ANC centralised all power in Luthuli House. That is why the DA is taking our fight against load-shedding directly to the source of this crisis: the ANC,” said Steenhuisen.
“It is time to show the ANC we do not accept that it always chooses the option most painful to ordinary South Africans and least painful to themselves — load-shedding and price hikes — when what they should be doing is closing the taps on their own corruption, unbundling Eskom and privatising most of it, opening the electricity market to private competition, bringing in skilled engineers and exempting Eskom and other energy producers from all cumbersome localisation and BEE rules,” he said.
“We do not accept that while the ANC is subjecting ordinary South Africans to 11 hours of load-shedding per day, the residences of the president, his cabinet ministers and his deputy ministers get no load-shedding at all.
“The very people who have broken Eskom are exempting themselves from the effects of their own failure. This is why they have no sense of urgency to fix their own mess.”
EFF leader Julius Malema said the party will continue to fight load-shedding.
He did not mention plans about a shutdown any time soon.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said the success of the national shutdown would be dependent on it being depoliticised.
“You are first a citizen before you are a member of a political party and load-shedding affects all citizens, even those who are off grid. Let’s protest together as South Africans.”
He said the days of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government were numbered.
“The government of Cyril Ramaphosa will not survive another 12 months of rolling blackouts. South Africans everywhere have had enough. How do you go to bed with no power and wake up with no power?” asked McKenzie.
TimesLIVE
LETTER: Eskom’s tariff hike shows lack of understanding of the reality facing consumers
MICHAEL AVERY: Gordhan and Mantashe’s conflicting ideas paralyse governance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government has plans but nothing changes
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip as SA battles in darkness
ANTON EBERHARD: Ministers have let Ramaphosa down on unbundling of Eskom
Nersa tariff hike ‘absurd’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.