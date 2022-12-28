National

SA passes 200 days of power cuts for 2022 — more to come

Outgoing Eskom CEO De Ruyter warns of continued blackouts until additional capacity is added to the grid

28 December 2022 - 08:07 Khuleko Siwele and Loni Prinsloo
Eskom upped load-shedding to stage 3 at 4pm on Tuesday.
Eskom upped load-shedding to stage 3 at 4pm on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/123ucas

SA passed 200 days of power cuts in 2022 on Tuesday, with more to come.

Eskom ramped up load-shedding from stage 1 to stage 3 from 4pm until 5am for the rest of the week.

The power utility has implemented record rotational blackouts this year, because its old and poorly maintained power stations continually break down.

The energy shortages have dented investment and weighed on output. 

“The fluctuations in the supply of electricity have profound implications for the economy and could be viewed as the biggest risk to growth and, through that, the future of SA,” said Sygnia executive chair Magda Wierzycka. 

The South African Reserve Bank said last month that power outages mean the economy is only likely to expand by 0.1% in the final quarter. It predicts economic growth will slow to 1.1% in 2023 from 1.8% this year, and assumes increased power rationing will shave 0.6 percentage points (pps) off output.

The resignation of Andre de Ruyter as CEO of Eskom gives SA the opportunity to bring in a skilled and experienced CEO who has the requisite political support, Wierzycka said.

“It will not be easy to find someone suitable, but the government cannot afford to get it wrong one more time.”

Eskom supplies most of the nation’s electricity and doesn’t generate enough revenue to cover its operating costs and interest bill, leaving it dependent on state bailouts to survive. 

Its outgoing CEO warned on Friday that the power supply outlook for next year will be very constrained and blackouts will continue until an additional 4,000MW to 6,000MW of generating capacity is added to the grid.

TimesLIVE

Load-shedding kills Cape Town Jazz Festival 2023

Unavoidable delays and unforeseen challenges also affected the organisers’ planning and the festival has been moved to February 2024
National
4 days ago

Farmers call for a bigger fuel rebate amid relentless power crisis

Buying diesel and petrol for generators to alleviate load-shedding is a tremendous burden, says Agri SA
National
4 days ago

Eskom will try to keep lights on for Christmas Day

While making no promises Eskom hopes to keep the lights on for ‘part’ of Christmas Day
National
4 days ago

Farmers could need subsidies or special tariffs to survive

Eskom’s latest application for tariff hikes could be a death knell for some commercial farmers, industry body says
National
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Zuma’s swipe at Ramaphosa could open floodgates ...
National
2.
Labour department to assist workers affected by ...
National / Labour
3.
Gwede Mantashe does not have the capacity to ...
National
4.
Eskom posts annual loss of R12.3bn despite ...
National
5.
Western Cape battling to curb mass land invasions
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.