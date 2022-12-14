EDITORIAL: De Ruyter’s exit leaves SA in a perilous position

In currency markets, the dollar fell again after tumbling against a range of major currencies on Tuesday
It is important for the SA public to understand the legal reasoning behind the president’s objections to the findings of the section 89 panel’s report
The sources, independent of each other, say De Ruyter informed Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana of his decision earlier this week
Provinces in last-minute negotiations to ensure their preferred candidates are elected to leadership positions at the party’s national conference
The US authorities move with unprecedented speed to draw up a criminal indictment for FTX founder
The BankservAfrica economic transactions index fell for a sixth straight month in November, affected by domestic problems such as load-shedding
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
US considers sending its highly valued Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine
Some scepticism at SA teams' entry into European tournament
Now injected with the 'R' vibranium, the Tiguan is a hot-hatch eater with family-sized comfort
Well, who can blame him? Last week, in the most recent of a series of escalating political attacks, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe accused Eskom CEO André de Ruyter of treason.
He said Eskom was “actively agitating for the overthrow of the state” via load-shedding. This is an irony so perfectly polished one’s grimace is clear in the reflection.
Of course, De Ruyter was doing no such thing. He was trying, in the face of astonishing resistance, to fix what was broken by 30 years of incoherent policy, lamentable inaction and a decade of state capture.
Mantashe’s appalling comments read as some kind of projection. It is not De Ruyter who has brought the country to its knees. It is those who have been in political power for 30 years.
It may be a fool’s errand to make predictions, but it is likely that the severity of rolling blackouts will improve rapidly in the coming weeks. This will be used to illustrate that De Ruyter was an incompetent CEO.
Under De Ruyter’s leadership Eskom was fighting back hard against criminality within Eskom and in the value chains that serve the utility. This did not sit well with the criminals and the corrupt who were waging not only a war of sabotage against Eskom, but also a campaign of intimidation against its leaders. De Ruyter, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer, and other executives have received threats to their and their families’ safety.
South Africans should be clear that we will not fall for such a trick. If what De Ruyter said recently about the scale of the sabotage is true — and it seems that if anything he was understating the severity of the issue — the assault the utility has had to withstand on its infrastructure, especially in Mpumalanga, will be called off by those who wanted to get rid of De Ruyter.
By calling off the saboteurs and stopping planned maintenance you could, in the short term, eliminate “load-shedding”. But we must not fall for it. We must see it for what it is; a victory for corruption and criminality. It now opens the idea that we will see the return of the flawed and absurdly expensive Karpowership deal, which will be used to create gas-based infrastructure that can, like coal before it, be milked by the corrupt.
Let us be clear that this is no ordinary crisis. De Ruyter may have never had full control of Eskom, but his presence there has meant countries and entities were happy to offer cheap loans and guarantees to help SA leave its hopelessly degraded coal-powered fleet to the pages of history.
Whether a more politically compliant CEO will carry the confidence of investors remains to be seen. Worryingly, it will likely be impossible for the utility to attract any other kind of boss. Nobody who actually wants to fix Eskom would take the job, and our current political class won’t make the same mistake again.
De Ruyter’s resignation leaves SA in a deeply perilous position. Do not let the incoming distractions fool you. We’re in deep trouble.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: De Ruyter’s exit leaves SA in a perilous position
Who can blame the Eskom CEO for leaving after Mantashe accused him of treason, without a hint of irony?
Well, who can blame him? Last week, in the most recent of a series of escalating political attacks, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe accused Eskom CEO André de Ruyter of treason.
He said Eskom was “actively agitating for the overthrow of the state” via load-shedding. This is an irony so perfectly polished one’s grimace is clear in the reflection.
Of course, De Ruyter was doing no such thing. He was trying, in the face of astonishing resistance, to fix what was broken by 30 years of incoherent policy, lamentable inaction and a decade of state capture.
Mantashe’s appalling comments read as some kind of projection. It is not De Ruyter who has brought the country to its knees. It is those who have been in political power for 30 years.
It may be a fool’s errand to make predictions, but it is likely that the severity of rolling blackouts will improve rapidly in the coming weeks. This will be used to illustrate that De Ruyter was an incompetent CEO.
Under De Ruyter’s leadership Eskom was fighting back hard against criminality within Eskom and in the value chains that serve the utility. This did not sit well with the criminals and the corrupt who were waging not only a war of sabotage against Eskom, but also a campaign of intimidation against its leaders. De Ruyter, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer, and other executives have received threats to their and their families’ safety.
South Africans should be clear that we will not fall for such a trick. If what De Ruyter said recently about the scale of the sabotage is true — and it seems that if anything he was understating the severity of the issue — the assault the utility has had to withstand on its infrastructure, especially in Mpumalanga, will be called off by those who wanted to get rid of De Ruyter.
By calling off the saboteurs and stopping planned maintenance you could, in the short term, eliminate “load-shedding”. But we must not fall for it. We must see it for what it is; a victory for corruption and criminality. It now opens the idea that we will see the return of the flawed and absurdly expensive Karpowership deal, which will be used to create gas-based infrastructure that can, like coal before it, be milked by the corrupt.
Let us be clear that this is no ordinary crisis. De Ruyter may have never had full control of Eskom, but his presence there has meant countries and entities were happy to offer cheap loans and guarantees to help SA leave its hopelessly degraded coal-powered fleet to the pages of history.
Whether a more politically compliant CEO will carry the confidence of investors remains to be seen. Worryingly, it will likely be impossible for the utility to attract any other kind of boss. Nobody who actually wants to fix Eskom would take the job, and our current political class won’t make the same mistake again.
De Ruyter’s resignation leaves SA in a deeply perilous position. Do not let the incoming distractions fool you. We’re in deep trouble.
BREAKING NEWS: André de Ruyter won’t comment on his reported resignation ‘for now’
Angry ANC hauls Eskom ministers over the coals
ANTONY SGUAZZIN: ANC hangs Eskom out to dry as it buries its role in leaving SA in the dark
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: The compelling drama that continues to be SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BREAKING NEWS: André de Ruyter won’t comment on his reported resignation ‘for ...
Angry ANC hauls Eskom ministers over the coals
ANTONY SGUAZZIN: ANC hangs Eskom out to dry as it buries its role in leaving SA ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.