Government rejects Eskom’s application for wholesale diesel licence

The department says the application did not meet the requirements

30 December 2022 - 11:43 Linda Ensor

The department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) rejected Eskom’s application for a diesel wholesale licence, saying it did not meet “certain” requirements, the department said.

In a statement released on Thursday, the department said Eskom did not need a wholesale licence to buy directly from diesel importers...

