National

Eskom posts annual loss of R12.3bn despite operating profit rising 238%

Utility expects R20bn net loss in 2023 with sales falling and more spent on maintenance, diesel and debt servicing

BL Premium
23 December 2022 - 15:07 Denene Erasmus

Power utility Eskom reported a loss of R12.3bn for the year to end-March 2022, its fifth successive annual deficit.

Despite achieving an increase in operating profit for the 2022 financial year, and managing an overall reduction in gross debt of R5.5bn (1%), the strain of high debt servicing costs and an escalation in arrear debt from non-paying municipalities means Eskom will remain reliant on bailouts from Treasury...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.