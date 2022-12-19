ANC wants Eskom to fall under energy department

There is even talk that the Bank of Japan may change its ultra-loose stance on interest rates
The ANC wants Eskom to fall under the department of energy and minerals, according to party leaders attending the Nasrec conference.
Business Day was told that this was discussed in a policy discussion session under the auspices of the economic transformation committee on Sunday night.
Some on the committee say they are fed up with the energy crisis and want the government to pay more attention to it and Eskom’s performance.
Committee chair Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed the discussion had taken place but said the committee report still needed to be discussed by the plenary of 4,200 delegates.
Kubayi said the ANC felt Eskom needs more engineering skills at the top.
Eskom CEO André De Ruyter announced his resignation last week.
