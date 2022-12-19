National

Breaking : ESKOM

ANC wants Eskom to fall under energy department

Party conference plenary session to discuss report

19 December 2022 - 16:17 Mary Papayya and Sam Mkokeli
Mmamoloko Kubayi at the ANC's 55th national conference at the Nasrec, in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Mmamoloko Kubayi at the ANC's 55th national conference at the Nasrec, in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The ANC wants Eskom to fall under the department of energy and minerals, according to party leaders attending the Nasrec conference.

Business Day was told that this was discussed in a policy discussion session under the auspices of the economic transformation committee on Sunday night.

Some on the committee say they are fed up with the energy crisis and want the government to pay more attention to it and Eskom’s performance.

Committee chair Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed the discussion had taken place but said the committee report still needed to be discussed by the plenary of 4,200 delegates.

Kubayi said the ANC felt Eskom needs more engineering skills at the top. 

Eskom CEO André De Ruyter announced his resignation last week. 

Army guards four Eskom power stations

SANDF deploys soldiers as theft and vandalism add to difficulties of stage 6 load-shedding
News
1 day ago

State capture and mismanagement responsible for Eskom crisis, says Ramaphosa

‘Poor policy decisions in the past, together with inadequate maintenance, mismanagement and state capture have left our electricity system in a state ...
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Eskom hits ANC conference for a six
National
2.
NEC TOP SEVEN: Tighter race now expected as ...
National
3.
Few Zimbabweans in the queue for new visas
National
4.
Government calls on unions to return to talks on ...
National / Labour
5.
Ethekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla voted out
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.